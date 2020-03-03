The Falmouth Land Trust is committed to preserving and stewarding fields, forests, farms and shorelines while maintaining the historical character of our town and enjoyment of the land by our community forever.

We have an amazing opportunity to preserve one of the few remaining large undeveloped parcels of land east of the rapidly growing Route 1 corridor in Falmouth – Underwood Springs Forest. This 52-acre property is zoned for commercial development and we are at a critical juncture in determining how this land will best serve our community. The history of this land is significant and its ecological impact on the surrounding area is abundantly rich. This beautiful open space contains mature trees, a magical fern understory, wetlands, diverse habitats, and several underground springs that feed cold waters into Norton Brook, a tributary of Mill Creek that flows into Casco Bay. We would like nothing more than to protect and preserve this open space from commercial development, as we believe its value to our community, present and future, is much greater if preserved in its natural state.

The Falmouth Land Trust is dedicated to this effort. To accomplish the purchase of this land, we must act quickly. Many members of the community have provided generous gifts toward this goal. To date, we have raised just over $430,000 toward a total project acquisition cost of $830,000. However, we are rapidly approaching the deadline to close on this acquisition. Any amount of contribution and words of positive support will go a long way toward efforts to permanently preserve this land. We hope you will consider the benefits of supporting and investing in this effort for your families and our community.

For more information or to donate to this effort, please go to falmouthlandtrust.org/underwood-springs-forest.

Michelle Draeger

Vice president

Falmouth Land Trust

