Where are Maine’s U.S. congressional members? They have remained silent after Attorney General William Barr’s sentence reduction of President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone.

On Feb. 16, over 2,000 former Justice Department officials wrote an open letter calling for William Barr to step down, after he intervened to reduce the Justice Department’s sentencing guidelines for Stone. In the letter, the former officials write “Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.”

Barr interfered in this federal trial after Trump claimed Stone’s sentence of seven to nine years a “miscarriage of justice.” Four federal prosecutors then withdrew from the case, and one resigned, because of Barr’s actions.

It is clear what the true miscarriage of justice is, and yet Maine’s Congress members have looked the other way. This is not an oversight; this was big news. Plainly, if you don’t condemn such criminality, you condone it. It appears we have two U.S. senators and two U.S. representatives who support protecting the rich and powerful from prescribed jail sentences.

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

