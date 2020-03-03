Where are Maine’s U.S. congressional members? They have remained silent after Attorney General William Barr’s sentence reduction of President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone.
On Feb. 16, over 2,000 former Justice Department officials wrote an open letter calling for William Barr to step down, after he intervened to reduce the Justice Department’s sentencing guidelines for Stone. In the letter, the former officials write “Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.”
Barr interfered in this federal trial after Trump claimed Stone’s sentence of seven to nine years a “miscarriage of justice.” Four federal prosecutors then withdrew from the case, and one resigned, because of Barr’s actions.
It is clear what the true miscarriage of justice is, and yet Maine’s Congress members have looked the other way. This is not an oversight; this was big news. Plainly, if you don’t condemn such criminality, you condone it. It appears we have two U.S. senators and two U.S. representatives who support protecting the rich and powerful from prescribed jail sentences.
Paul Cunningham
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Feb. 25-March 1
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Susan Collins must go
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Windham councilor no dope for opposing pot
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 3
-
Times Record Opinion
Peter Roff: Not all surprises are good, especially in health care
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.