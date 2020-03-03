JUPITER, Fla. — Andrew Miller has lost control, and neither he nor the Cardinals know why.

The two-time All-Star and 2016 ALCS MVP with Cleveland will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as he tries to regain the feel for his pitches.

“The sensation I have throwing a baseball now just isn’t consistent with what it is when I know I’m good,” Miller said.

Miller struggles to describe the feeling he experiences when releasing the ball. It’s not pain. There’s no burning or tingling. It simply doesn’t feel right.

Scheduled to pitch in relief on Monday, Miller cut short his warm-up after several tosses badly missed his target.

“I wasn’t worried about hurting myself,” Miller said. “The stuff that’s been bothering me and I’ve been trying to work through, it just wasn’t getting better.”

That outing followed a wild Grapefruit League debut Friday during which Miller allowed one run in one inning while hitting two batters, including Tim Tebow.

Miller said the issue dates back to last season, his first with St. Louis, and contributed to his disappointing 5-6 record and 4.45 ERA. He’s entering the final year of a two-year free agent contract worth $25 million, with a club option for 2021.

“There’s not an incident or moment when something happened and you can really point to something,” Miller said. “Whatever it is, it’s been gradual to get there.”

Miller said his arm and shoulder feel fine and aren’t experiencing weakness. He spent Tuesday undergoing tests.

RED SOX: Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut by the end of the week, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday.

Bogaerts’ spring progress has been delayed after he experienced ankle soreness during his final offseason workouts in Aruba. The 27-year-old has not yet played in a game, instead working out on back fields and hitting in the cage. Roenicke thinks Bogaerts could get into a game either Wednesday or Thursday. Bogaerts told reporters Monday that he was coming along well after an extended delay to his spring.

“He’s pretty close to getting in a game,” Roenicke said. “We’ll probably start him at DH. I guess he’s made a lot of progress over the last couple days.”

Barring any setbacks, Bogaerts is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

• First baseman Mitch Moreland is questionable to return to the Sox lineup Wednesday against the Tiger after being pulled from Sunday’s game in the first inning with some tightness in his right hamstring.

• Outfielder Alex Verdugo is still working his way back from the stress fracture in his back he suffered last season while playing for the Dodgers. Verdugo hasn’t joined the team for full drills or gotten in games yet and is not expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Roenicke doesn’t yet have a timetable for Verdugo to take his next steps.

“He’s coming along really good but we’re still a ways away,” Roenicke said.

BREWERS: Christian Yelich and the Brewers are close to an extension worth over $200 million, according to The Athletic.

The deal is reported to be seven years with a projected average annual salary be between $30 million and $35 million.

ASTROS: The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander made his spring debut Tuesday, surrendering three runs, two earned, during 2 2/3 innings of a 6-3 loss against St. Louis and showing the groin tightness that has bothered him much of the spring is over.

“I think after today I can start to forget about wondering about my groin and just go about my routine and just worry about getting my pitch shape and deception where I want it,” Verlander said.

The groin issue prompted Verlander to throw a controlled two-inning live bullpen session last week in place of his scheduled start. Slated to throw in the neighborhood of 50 pitches on Tuesday, Verlander threw 53, hitting 97 on the scoreboard radar gun.

YANKEES: Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York’s opener in Baltimore on March 26 because of their injuries.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started. The right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.

Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman thinks Stanton will be back in April.

CUBS: Arbitrator Mark Irvings accepted Theo Epstein’s rationale for delaying Kris Bryant’s debut at the start of the 2015 season, concluding there was no proof of “a nefarious motive” by the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations to delay the third baseman’s eligibility for free agency.

In a 42-page decision obtained by The Associated Press, Irvings accepted Epstein’s explanation that injuries to Mike Olt and Tommy La Stella prompted the timing of Bryant’s call-up to the Cubs in April 2015. Had Bryant been brought up one day earlier, he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. Instead, he will be eligible after the 2021 season.

“The association could not satisfy its burden of proving that the Cubs’ assignments of Bryant were done in bad faith to mask service time manipulation,” Irvings wrote. “Given this finding, there is no need to resolve, and this decision does not address, the global issue of whether clubs have the right to manage service time to delay a player’s achievement of the service benchmarks for salary arbitration and free agent eligibility.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous