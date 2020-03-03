The campaign to keep a new law that strengthens Maine’s school vaccination requirements won an overwhelming victory Tuesday.

With 32 percent of polling places reporting, the “No on 1” vote was winning 73 percent to 27 percent in a referendum that asked voters whether they wanted to overturn or keep the law. Vote tallies were 87,786 “no” votes to 32,091 “yes” votes.

At the “No on 1” election watch party at Salvage BBQ in Portland, hundreds waited for the returns to come in, and the mood was festive. Red heart-shaped balloons were positioned behind the podium.

Supporters ate ribs and hush puppies and drank draft beer, stopping to cheer when updated results flashed on TV screens over the bar.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a Yarmouth pediatrician and one of the campaign co-chairs, said she trusted voters understood the issue but wasn’t surprised by the opposition to the vaccine law.

“Our opposition group is passionate and very tenacious, but the vote tonight goes to show that when it comes to community immunity, Mainers understand that we all need to partake in it,” she said.

Asked whether the growing threat of coronavirus was on voters’ minds, Blaisdell said she’s been asked the question a lot.

“I think that perhaps what has happened is people are aware now that when public experts speak, they speak with authority — and that we are the ones that are on the front lines, and I think coronavirus reminded us of that.”

Blaisdell thanked supporters but also cautioned them to remember that their referendum opponents are neighbors and deserve compassion.

The debate over vaccines took center stage this winter, with “No on 1” and “Yes on 1” signs all over the state, more than $1 million in advertising between the two campaigns, two television debates, one radio debate and multiple campaign events.

A “yes” vote would overturn the new law that eliminates non-medical exemptions for school-required vaccines. A “no” vote keeps the law – set to go into effect in 2021 – which aims to improve public health by boosting vaccination rates. Maine traditionally has one of the highest kindergarten opt-out rates in the nation – in 2018-19 non-medical opt-outs stood at 5.6 percent. Maine also has the worst rates of pertussis – whooping cough – in the country, with 446 cases in 2018 and 383 in 2019.

Vaccines are safe and effective at preventing diseases, and have prevented millions of diseases since the introduction of vaccines for what were once common childhood diseases like measles, mumps, pertussis, polio and chickenpox.

Despite these advances in science, the “Yes on 1” campaign argued that the law infringed on parental rights.

The vaccine referendum campaign began after a contentious and dramatic vote in the Maine Legislature last year. The Maine Senate voted twice on the law before finally passing it by one vote in May.

Those looking to repeal the new law gathered more than 77,000 signatures last summer to force the People’s Veto on the March ballot.

Voters interviewed at the polls on Tuesday supported vaccines and keeping the law in place.

Fran and Jean Ouellette were among the voters casting ballots at the South Portland Community Center Tuesday morning. They were drawn to vote against Question 1.

“I’m a registered nurse,” Fran Ouellette said. “I don’t want to go backwards and put everyone in danger. And not just kids. Elderly people, too. I remember how it was. I don’t want everyone to get sick.”

Rebecca Labor-Smith, also voting at the South Portland Community Center, said she voted “no” on Question 1.

“It’s terrifying to think we could see the return of these preventable diseases,” Labor-Smith said. She said in recent years there was a pertussis outbreak at South Portland High School.

Barbara Grant of South Portland said she’s a retired schoolteacher, and she has “seen the impact of unvaccinated children in school.”

“I am a strong ‘no’ vote,” Grant said.

This story will be updated.

