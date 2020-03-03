HARPSWELL – Christine Weber Huber, 69, left her earthly dwelling on Feb. 28, 2020.

Chris was born in Washington, DC and was raised in Essex Fells, N.J. She attended Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. and was awarded a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University of Kentucky. She served a full and rewarding career at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and after retirement to Maine also worked as an RN in Brunswick and Wiscasset.

She lived an active life in Harpswell with her husband Dan and her beloved golden doddle Harley. She was the third generation of her family to call Harpswell home.

Chris’ life is best characterized not by what she did or where she lived but rather by her amazing qualities as a genuinely loving person. She was exceedingly kind and generous, always putting others before herself. Her empathy and emotional maturity was immediately evident to all who met her. Her soul was bared for all to see. She uplifted the hearts of her husband and family and taught them the great value of kindness and humility. Chris had a clever wit and a dry sense of humor that always made others laugh. She had an embracing love of music and the arts.

Chris is survived by her husband of 32 years, Daniel L. Huber; her daughter Jennifer Eckler, her stepdaughter Christina Hunt, her stepson Justin Huber; and her sisters Karen Carlisle and Melissa Sorgi.

A Memorial service will be held 1pm Friday March 20, 2020 at Elijah Kellogg Church, Harpswell. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

(www.cancer.org).

