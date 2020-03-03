ALFRED – Jeffrey W. Ward, Sr., 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather, began a new journey on Feb. 25, 2020. He was in the comfort of his home with his wife Ginny and faithful companion Jackson, his 12 year old black Labrador retriever. Jeff was born on Oct. 17, 1944 in Dover-Foxcroft, the son of Lester and Florence (Cowette) Ward (both deceased). He graduated from Bridgton High School in 1963 and received his BA in Political Science at Ricker College in Houlton in 1967. Jeff taught at Rangeley High School from 1967 – 1968 and then began a long and rewarding teaching position at Sanford High School; where he taught Social Studies from 1968 – 1972 and then became a Coordinator of Cooperative Education in Sanford Vocational Education, 1972-1984. He also returned to the University of Maine and received his MA in Education.With Jeff’s heart and positive demeanor, (and great sense of humor) he helped many students excel and gain skills that would lead to many of them working in the construction and other trades. He could relate to the kids that wanted to work with their hands; as well as giving them opportunities to experience working in other businesses in the City of Sanford. He was a mentor to many. Jeff was an entrepreneur with a strong work ethic. He was co-owner of Walnut Grove Campground from 1971- 1976; owned Jeff Ward Construction from 1975- 1989; owned Sanford Metal Finishing from 1989 – 1994 and owned Airport Plaza Mall & Self-Storage from 1991- present. He was well-liked and respected for his honesty and making sure the job was done right the first time around!Jeff enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, snowmobiling and going 4 – wheeling. He looked forward to hunting at the family camp in Kingsbury PLT with family and friends. Jeff had a love of studying and learning about old historic firearms, especially Winchester, Savage and Colt. He was also an avid reader with a vast knowledge of history, woodworking, and business.Jeff was deeply loved by his family and close friends. His first priority was caring for his family, his students and community. His loss is felt deep and wide within his family and even in the end; Jeff had 3 pages on his “To do list!” Jeff is lovingly survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Lackee Ward, his soulmate and best friend for 55 years; his son, Jeffrey W. Ward, Jr. and wife Raylene Dewitt, his daughter Katherine W. LeBrun and husband Erik; and three granddaughters, Hannah B. LeBrun, Abigail LeBrun Seavey and Margaret LeBrun Bolsteridge.There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Jeff. Please bring your love, stories and memories to share with Jeff’s family on Sunday, March 9, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. At 3:00 p.m. there will be a time for sharing your stories and memories. Refreshments will be in our kitchen.A graveside service will be held in the spring (time to be announced) at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:Epilepsy Foundation of New Englandv650 Suffolk St., 405 Lowell, MA 01854 [email protected]

