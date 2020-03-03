Wed.  3/4  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  84 Free St.

Wed.  3/4  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  3/4  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committees Joint Meeting  CH

Wed.  3/4  6 p.m.  Public Meeting for Amethyst Lot Park Improvements  195 North St.

Wed.  3/4  6 p.m.  Public Health Division Community Forum  195 North St.

Wed.  3/4  6 p.m.  Back Cove West Storage Conduit Neighborhood Meeting  PWD

Thur.  3/5  8 a.m.  CDBG Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  3/5  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Mon.  3/9  5:30 p.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee  196 Lancaster St.

Mon.  3/9  6:30 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees Workshop  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  3/10  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  3/10  6:15 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Wed.  3/11  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  CH

portland maine
