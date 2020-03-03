Wed. 3/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 84 Free St.
Wed. 3/4 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 3/4 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committees Joint Meeting CH
Wed. 3/4 6 p.m. Public Meeting for Amethyst Lot Park Improvements 195 North St.
Wed. 3/4 6 p.m. Public Health Division Community Forum 195 North St.
Wed. 3/4 6 p.m. Back Cove West Storage Conduit Neighborhood Meeting PWD
Thur. 3/5 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee CH
Thur. 3/5 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Mon. 3/9 5:30 p.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee 196 Lancaster St.
Mon. 3/9 6:30 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees Workshop 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 3/10 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 3/10 6:15 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Wed. 3/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee CH
