Arrests

2/25 at 12:14 a.m. Gary Roland Begin, 31, of Westbrook, was arrested on State Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/25 at 2:04 a.m. Dillon M. Conaway, 31, of Raymond, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

2/25 at 9:17 p.m. Sue Leonard, 68, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/25 at 9:24 p.m. Joseph A. Bouthot, 27, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of criminal mischief.

2/26 at 11:31 a.m. Stephen Caputo, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of assault.

2/26 at 5:31 p.m. William F. Banks, 73, of Portland, was arrested at Munjoy South by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of assault.

2/26 at 5:38 p.m. Delia Jane Seavey, 36, of Gorham, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on an outstanding warrant.

2/26 at 7 p.m. David A. Pippen, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street on Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/27 at 6:45 a.m. William Laird, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer John Nelson on two counts of assault and charges of assault on a police officer, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/27 at 8:01 a.m. Dominic Pizzo, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Patrick Duddy on nine outstanding warrants.

2/27 at 11:42 a.m. Adam Michael Phillipo, 40, address unlisted, was arrested on Spring Street by officer Aaron Curlee on two outstanding warrants.

2/27 at 4:38 p.m. Brendan R. Walsh, 42, of South Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/27 at 7 p.m. Robert Waite Morris, 5, of Littlefield, New Hampshire, was arrested on High Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on an outstanding warrant.

2/28 at 1:09 a.m. Ciera Marie Bellino, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kyle Vaught on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

2/28 at 3 a.m. Bangich B. Bol, 30, of Foxborough, Massachusetts, was arrested on Clifton Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/28 at 4:34 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Maple Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of criminal mischief.

2/28 at 9 p.m. Michelle L. Theriault, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Hammond Street by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of assault.

2/29 at 12:17 a.m. Christian T. Oliver, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by officer Mark Mitchell on an outstanding warrant.

2/29 at 1:36 a.m. Isabel U. Szatkowski, 23, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/29 at 6:06 a.m. Ashley M. Beaupre, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of assault.

2/29 at 10:07 a.m. Frederick Turner, 36, address unlisted, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Aaron Curlee on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

2/29 at 11:16 a.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of public drinking.

2/29 at 1:02 p.m. Bryan Tardiff, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on charges of assault, obstructing report of a crime or injury and violation of conditional release.

2/29 at 8:20 p.m. Tammie Rae Decasaro, 60, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

2/29 at 9:48 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/1 at 12:29 p.m. Harry L. Bailey, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

3/1 at 12:38 p.m. Charles Rideout, 50, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Jesse Dana on an outstanding warrant.

3/1 at 2:55 p.m. Tia Lowell, 34, of Poland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Christopher Crout on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/1 at 2:55 p.m. Deng Rag, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

3/1 at 5:19 p.m. Joshua Brock, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of violation of probation.

3/1 at 7 p.m. Alia T. Page, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and three counts of violation of conditional release.

3/1 at 9:52 p.m. Candace Johnson, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: