Saco police have found a teenager who had been reported missing.
Police on Monday asked for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Elexis Rose of Saco. In an update posted Tuesday morning on Facebook, police said Rose had been located and is safe.
Police did not say how long Rose had been missing.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Thousands in Midcoast lose power, no impact on Election Day voting
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: March 5-12
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Feb. 24-March 1
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox ace Chris Sale has MRI for elbow soreness
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Police Beat: Feb. 18-25