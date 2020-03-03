Arrests

2/28 at 11:11 p.m. Bennett Rogers, 21, of Munroe Lane, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence and issued a summons on charges of failure to stop for an officer and driving to endanger.

Summonses

2/24 at 5:33 p.m. Jason Powell, 42, of Sunward Lane, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Route 196 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/26 at 8:16 a.m. Karin Thomas, 59, of Whiskeag Road, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/26 at 10:09 a.m. Sara Lentz, 47, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Winter Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/27 at 2:25 p.m. Evon Goldmann, 27, of Pinewood Acres Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/28 at 9:14 a.m. Brian Dineen II, 45, of Parillo Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/29 at 10:40 p.m. Calvin Stevens, 30, of Prospect Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Summer Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/1 at 3:54 a.m. Kieran Lyons, 31, of Oak Ridge Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on charges of operating under the influence and violation of condition of release.

Fire calls

2/24 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

2/24 at 5:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Larrabee Lane.

2/27 at 8:52 a.m. Electrical hazard on Middlesex Road.

2/27 at 9:04 a.m. Utility problem on Fiddlehead Lane.

2/29 at 1:37 p.m. Citizen assist on Foreside Road.

3/1 at 12:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

3/1 at 3:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from Feb. 24 to March 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: