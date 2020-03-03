Daniel Lee Jackson of Topsham, a senior at Mt. Ararat High School, has been selected to receive the Mt. Ararat High School 2020 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association is given to high school seniors in recognition of academic achievement and citizenship.

“As a student representative, Dan is connected with people from all walks of life and is respected by his peers,” Mt. Ararat High School Principal Donna F. Brunette stated in a news release. “As a student leader, given his connections, his voice represents the diverse needs and interests of our student body. Dan is a conscientious student who appreciates thoughtful dialogue and hands on experiences. As he plans for his future, he has chosen to engage in new learning opportunities and experiences to expand his competencies. Simply put, Dan is an open-minded, well rounded individual and it is my pleasure to recognize him as the Mt. Ararat High School Maine Principal’s Award recipient for the 2019-2020 school year.”

Jackson is planning to attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer with Brunette on April 4, along with other award winners and their administrators. The Honors Luncheon recognizes outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors, including: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler and Richard A. Durost. Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

