YARMOUTH — The citizen-led group hoping to create a new dog park in town will hold a public input session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Town Hall. The subgroup of the Parks and Lands Committee is investigating the feasibility of a dog park and is recommending that the facility be built at Pratt’s Brook Park. Conceptual plans are now in development and work is underway to investigate permitting, site work, building materials, and fundraising. See yarmouthcommunityservices.org/bark-park for more information.

