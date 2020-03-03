Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 24 to March 1.

Summonses

2/25 at 9:13 a.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement dogs.

2/27 at 5:26 p.m. Scott K. Jackson, 38, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

3/1 at 9:28 p.m. Jacob M. Hemmings, 18, of Mayall Road, Gray, was issued a summons on East Elm Street by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

2/24 at 3:34 p.m. Accident on School Street.

2/24 at 9:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Willow Street.

2/26 at 8:36 p.m. Accident on North Road.

2/26 at 10:19 p.m. Noise complaint at Juniper East.

2/27 at 2:55 a.m. Alarm on Mccartney Street.

2/27 at 7:44 a.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

2/27 at 8:20 a.m. Lines down on Sea Meadows Lane.

2/27 at 8:56 a.m. Lines down on Sandy Point Road.

2/27 at 2:52 p.m. Alarm on Tannery Lane.

2/27 at 4:19 p.m. Lines down on Sandy Brook Lane.

2/27 at 4:27 p.m. Lines down on Sandy Point Road.

2/28 at 5:11 a.m. Alarm on Mccartney Street.

2/28 at 7:33 p.m. Water rescue on Cousins Street.

2/29 at 4:23 p.m. Assist Freeport.

3/1 at 12:04 p.m. Structural fire on Bennett Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls between Feb. 24 and March 1.

