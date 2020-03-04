The votes in the Democratic primary for president were close in the Lakes Region, with former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the top spots.

Sanders claimed victory in five of the nine towns, including Windham; Biden and Sanders were tied at 251 votes each in the town of New Gloucester.

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, dropped out of the race Wednesday morning, but not before coming in third place in most of the towns, narrowly beating out U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Warren gained enough votes in Gray and New Gloucester, however, to push Bloomberg into fourth place in those towns. In many cases the difference between the two candidates came down to less than 20 votes; in Raymond and Windham, it was less than four.

Lakes Region voters overwhelmingly said “no” to Question 1, which was a referendum on the repeal of a vaccination law. Repealing the law would allow non-medical exemptions for school-required vaccines on the basis of religion or philosophy.

In Bridgton, Biden won with 258 votes, followed by Sanders with 239 votes, Bloomberg with 94 and Warren with 85. The total votes cast was 722. On Question 1, 1,124 voted no and 436 voted yes.

In Casco, Sanders won with 152 votes, followed by Biden at 142 votes, Bloomberg with 62 and Warren with 51. The total votes cast was 429. On Question 1, 690 voted no and 254 voted yes.

In Gray, Sanders won with 363 votes, followed by Biden with 331 votes, Warren with 154 and Bloomberg with 96. The total votes cast was 1,023. On Question 1, 1,829 voted no and 646 voted yes.

In Naples, Biden won with 172 votes, followed by Sanders with 144 votes, Bloomberg with 72 and Warren with 50. The total votes cast was 458. On Question 1, 779 voted no and 273 voted yes.

In New Gloucester, Biden and Sanders tied with 251 votes each, followed by Warren with 117 votes and Bloomberg with 75. The total votes cast was 736. On Question 1, 1,119 voted no and 539 voted yes.

In Raymond, Biden won with 249 votes, followed by Sanders with 229 votes, Bloomberg with 89 and Warren with 86. The total votes cast was 701. On Question 1, 1,108 voted no and 354 voted yes.

In Sebago, Sanders won with 98 votes, followed by Biden with 87 votes, Bloomberg with 38 and Warren with 25. The total votes cast was 267. On Question 1, 402 voted no and 162 voted yes.

In Standish, Sanders won with 358 votes, followed by Biden at 345 votes, Bloomberg with 141 and Warren with 125. The total votes cast was 1,049. On Question 1, 1,834 voted no and 660 voted yes.

In Windham, Sanders won with 827 votes, followed by Biden at 753 votes, Bloomberg with 260 and Warren with 258. The total votes cast was 2,224. On Question 1, 3,541 voted no and 1,044 voted yes.

