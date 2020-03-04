BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s lacrosse team scored 21 straight goals to ease to a 21-2 win over Plymouth State in its home opener Wednesday evening at Ryan Field.

The 13th-ranked Polar Bears picked up their first win of the season and moved to 1-1. The Panthers fell to 1-2.

Plymouth scored the first and last goals of the game, but it was all Bowdoin in-between. After the Panthers notched a goal at 27:26 from Victoria Hernandez, Elizabeth Growney started an 11-0 surge for the Polar Bears over a span of 12 minutes in the first half. Growney scored three times in the run as Bowdoin pushed the contest into running time.

Colleen McAloon closed the half with consecutive goals to give Bowdoin a 12-1 edge at the break. Bowdoin scored the first nine goals of the second half, including three from Amanda Anderson and Gloria Zhao.

Meg McAndrew closed the night with a goal for Plymouth with 24 seconds remaining.

Bowdoin owned a 38-7 advantage in shots and went 8-for-12 from free position in the victory. Growney led the Polar Bears with four goals and two assists, while Anderson, McAloon, Zhao and Hadley Carlton all finished with hat tricks.

Bowdoin’s Eliza Denious had a game-high five draw controls, while Kara Finnerty, McAloon and Caroline Maxwell had two caused turnover each for the Polar Bears. Bowdoin’s Aaliyah Biondo (three saves) and Izzy Cisneros (two saves) split time in net for the hosts. Plymouth’s Meaghan Allard (four saves) and Sam Porter (two saves) also each played a half.

Bowdoin returns to NESCAC play Saturday at noon when it hosts Hamilton.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: