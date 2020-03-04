Former Vice President Joseph Biden was the winner in Saco and Old Orchard Beach in the March 3 Democratic Presidential Primary Election, but in Biddeford, Bernie Sanders was the candidate with the most votes.

In Biddeford, Sanders received 1,290 votes; Biden 1,103; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg 543 and Sen, Elizabeth Warren, 344 votes.

In Old Orchard Beach, Biden earned 604 votes, Sanders 452, Bloomberg 294 and Warren 225.

In Saco, Biden took 1,178 votes; Sanders 1,111; Bloomberg 484 and Warren 459.

President Donald Trump was the sole Republican on the Presidential Primary ballot in Maine.

All three communities were like-minded when it came to the Maine referendum question on immunization.

Voters were asked: “Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?”

In Biddeford, 971 said yes for repeal, and 4,177 people cast no votes; in Old Orchard Beach, 522 voted for repeal, 2,338 voted against; and in Saco, 1,028 voted yes, and 4,594 voted no.

Old Orchard Beach voters were also asked if they wished to sell a 20,000-square-foot vacant lot at 32 Juniper St. through a competitive bid process that took place last fall, or through a new competitive bid process. There were 2,108 yes votes and 680 no votes.

