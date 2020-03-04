The numbers may be slightly different, but it appears all Democratic Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport voters had the same thought in mind – because the order of the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary was the same in all three communities.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden was the top vote-getter, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg trailed the other three and other primary candidates earned small numbers of voted.

Here are how folks voted for the front-runners in the Democratic primary:

Biden earned 267 votes in Arundel; 975 in Kennebunk and 365 in Kennebunkport.

Sanders received 195 votes in Arundel; 660 in Kennebunk and 194 in Kennebunkport.

Warren got 92 votes in Arundel; 390 in Kennebunk and 144 in Kennebunkport.

Bloomberg received 85 votes in Arundel; 383 in Kennebunk and 126 in Kennebunkport.

President Donald Trump was the sole Republican on the ballot in Maine.

All communities were also like-minded when it came to the Maine referendum question on immunization.

Voters were asked: “Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?”

Voters in all three communities said no, they didn’t wish to repeal the law. In Arundel, the vote was 341 in favor of repeal, 965 against; in Kennebunk, 753 favored repeal, and 3,582 did not; in Kennebunkport, 319 people voted for repeal, 1,213 voters were against repeal.

In Kennebunkport, voters said yes to a local question that asked voters if the wished to change the requirements for publishing notices of hearings for the Site Plan Review Board and Appeals Board. Voters agreed 1,271 to 209 to allow the town to publish those hearing notices on the town website 10 days prior to the hearing date and in a newspaper that circulates in Kennebunkport three days before the hearing date. Until now, the Land Use Ordinance had required publishing hearing notices in a newspaper 10 days in advance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: