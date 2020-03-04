SCARBOROUGH — Members of the Scarborough Fire Department and Scarborough Public Library Director Nancy Crowell are teaming up to offer a free workshop on personal emergency preparedness.
The event, held in collaboration with the Scarborough Adult Learning Center, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17 in the Scarborough High School cafeteria.
The program will include how to create an emergency preparedness kit and an emergency and communication plan; strategies to protect household members, valuables and important documents; and information on community resources.
For more information, contact Crowell at [email protected] or 883-4723, or Fire Chief B. Michael Thurlow at [email protected] or 730-4201.
