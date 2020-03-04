On Friday, March 6, the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber will be honoring eight business leaders at the SMMC Annual Awards Dinner for their commitment and leadership within the region. This third installment of our award winner profiles focuses on three organizations that will be honored later this week.

Large Business of the Year- The Highlands Small Business of the Year- One River CPAs President’s Award- Region 10 Technical High School

The Highlands is an incredible community of over 400 older adults and 0ver 150 associates on a 98-acre campus in Topsham. Completed in 1989 by John Wasileski, The Highlands grew from providing independent living apartments and homes for purchase or rent, to providing assisted living and memory care support too. Today they have a thriving campus with reasonable access to many locations including the Topsham Public Library, Topsham Fair Mall, downtown Brunswick and they are only 5 minutes from I-295. It’s an ideal location for seniors engaged in the region (and is walkable for many residents to the Dairy Queen too as a great reward for a healthy walk).

The involvement of their residents and the organization is impressive. Their residents participate in dozens of local events every year. They are volunteers with many local non-profits on a variety of projects including recently they’ve been reaching out and engaging new Mainers in the region. The Highlands, as an organization, are generous benefactors to many organizations, supporting activities with: the Alzheimer’s Association, Brunswick Downtown Association, Bath-Brunswick Respite Care, Bath Area YMCA and many more. In terms of their chamber support, they annually host 1-3 events for the chamber, and have been heavily involved with the WILL Power team and sponsoring chamber activities annually.

One River CPAs are new to the region, and yet they have ingratiated themselves with the Bath area so quickly is seems as though they’ve been around for decades. In 2012, Perry Fitts Boulette & Fitton CPAs (better known as PFBF) expanded their Waterville practice down to Bath under the direction of partner Jamie Boulette. They had several clients in the Midcoast already and felt like a move to this market would grow the business, but also Jamie really liked the Midcoast region.

They began going door-to-door immediately to meet their neighbors and introduce themselves led by their Marketing and Communications Director, (Melissa) Sawyer Boulette (who is a former Chamber Young Professional of the Year winner). They jumped into helping with community events and even creating some, as Sawyer became a Bath Rotarian, a Paul Harris fellow and launched the Rotary 4-Way 5K.

Community involvement is a core principle of their company, because as Jamie puts it’s “we want to help our communities, but our business is not one that directly provides the benefits to those community members who are most in need, so we invest in supporting

the organizations that help the community grow and prosper.” They encourage their employees to get involved with their time, and they do that through numerous projects and non-profit organizations including two Rotary clubs, the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Oasis Free Clinics. The chamber is fortunate to say that in 2019, besides giving us dozens of volunteer hours, they also were individual sponsors at some level of every chamber event. In 2019, they changed their name to One River CPAs because “every community started on the river- it’s the lifeblood of the community.”

Region 10 Technical High School is familiar to many citizens because many of our great trade professionals have taken classes there in recent years or back when it was Voc. Region 10. Yet their recent re-emergence has been striking and necessary. Their heavy involvement with their school districts and our chamber is one reason for the re-emergence. But secondly, their importance has been magnified due to how relevant their need is in our business mix. Because of their tireless efforts to expand programming and help businesses with their most pressing employment needs, they are receiving the President’s Award this year.

Region 10 is a leading state organization in CTE, or Career & Technical Education (formerly called Vocational or Voc. education). Profitable careers can be found in these trades and looking at the age of employees and decline in numbers of people in these trade industries in Maine- the need is apparent. Rather than waiting for the support though, Region 10 assertively pursues partnerships and collaborations. In 2015 they hired a certified Superintendent and Director, to focus full-time on expanding the school, coursework and partnerships and the results are overwhelming. Region 10 is reaching new heights and working towards larger goals, like increased class sizes and statewide they are trying to get a four-year technical high school like other states have. They’re engaging their students with the community too, as seen through outreach to many local businesses and through their volunteer work with the Chamber on projects like the Midcoast Tree Festival. They created all of the MTF ticket poles and handmade the Adirondack chair and other gifts in their tree space, which led to a profile on WGME Channel 13.

The SMMC Annual Awards Dinner is being held at St. John’s Community Center, Friday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. The event is sponsored by BerryDunn, Andrew & Karen Sturgeon, Wilcox Wellness & Fitness and U.S. Cellular, and with generous support of our six cornerstone members who will be unveiled that evening. Dinner will be provided by Cook’s Lobster & Ale House.

The other award winners include: Nick Favreau, Kevin Clark, Diane Bowen who have already been profiled in past weekly columns, as well as Jim Howard and Midcoast Community Alliance who will be featured in next week’s column along with an event recap. RSVPs for tickets closed on Monday, but if you still would like to attend contact the Chamber office at 725-8797 and they can see if they have any cancellations or extra seats available.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

