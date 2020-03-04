GORHAM — The Planning Board unanimously approved with conditions a warehouse project for Northeast Contracting Services in Old Canal Way, an industrial park off Mosher Road.

The company performs concrete demolition. Among the conditions applied to the approval was dust control.

Craig Burgess of Sebago Technics presented the request Monday. Burgess said the project will involve a pair of 6,000 square-foot buildings built in phases. The exterior of the buildings would be dark, charcoal gray.

Hours of operation are typically 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a one-shift operation.

Burgess said his client hoped for a construction start sooner than later.

In other action, Tom Dore’s request for a 970-foot private way, Dore Drive off Longfellow Road, with plans for two lots was tabled for further review due to a quirky technicality: The town might consider it a plan for a subdivision, which could trigger additional Planning Board review.

The board is seeking additional input from Bill Thompson of BH2M who represented Dore.

The board moved Hans Hansen’s request for a contract zone amendment for his Stargazer subdivision in South Gorham to a Planning Board workshop.

Bill Walsh of Walsh Engineering Associates in Westbrook represented Hansen, who is seeking to build several cottage-style homes for seniors age 55 and up at his business park at the intersection of County Road and South Street.

A Cumberland Farms Store, a primary care medical facility and a daycare are located in the park and a credit union could locate there.

