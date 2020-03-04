CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust office at 330 Ocean House Road has temporarily relocated to new quarters due to a water leak and the discovery of “significant mold,” according to the trust’s website. In order to protect the health of visitors and staff, the building was vacated and the trust is now operating out of temporary space at 1231 Shore Road. The land trust board is reviewing allow options, including whether relocating permanently might better serve the organization’s needs.
