If Hillary Clinton were president right now, do you think she would have recommended so drastically cutting the budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Do you believe she’d have fired the teams of pandemic experts who Barack Obama appointed when the world encountered an Ebola crisis? Could you imagine her handing off the responsibility to someone who is routinely at loggerheads with science?
Don’t get me wrong. Hillary was my acceptable default after Bernie Sanders lost the nomination in 2016. But not for one moment could I conceive it possible that she would have left us in the lurch merely out of grandiosity and petty spite.
Hillary’s big issue, from her husband’s administration on, has always been family health. I’d rather less market-based health care than she, but we’d barely have a federal child health program without her – the very program Donald Trump has been gutting. Any figure of authority with so little regard for our health and well-being cannot, in any true sense, love us as a nation and a people.
Anna Wrobel
Westbrook
