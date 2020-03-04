WESTBROOK — Mary Hall, a longtime School Committee member, died March 1 at age 70 following an illness.

Hall served on the School Committee for a total of 16 years. She was remembered this week as both a devoted public servant and a loving grandmother. Colleagues say she will be missed dearly.

Mayor Mike Foley said he knew Hall for most of his life and served alongside her 16 years ago when he was a student representative on the School Committee.

“She taught me many of the skills and abilities I have today, along with assisting me as I began to serve the community in greater roles,” Foley said at a City Council meeting Monday. “I am forever grateful for her early mentorship and all she has done to serve our community.”

Hall, who worked at Unum for 30 years, was first elected to the School Committee in 1998, took a break, and was elected to her fifth term in November. She represented Ward 4 and was the vice chairman of the committee and chairman of its Finance Committee. For 30 years she was active with the Westbrook High School Music Boosters.

“Mary was a phenomenal colleague. She had a mind like a steel trap. She remembered everything. She was a financial whiz,” said former School Committee member Nica Bates. “She was a stellar School Committee member who served with heart. I truly valued her opinion on any topic.”

Hall loved kids, loved Westbrook and loved numbers, Bates said.

“But she was more than that. She was a loving mother, wife and super grandmother. She was a loyal and beautiful friend. I’m going to miss her smile and her hugs,” she said.

Former School Committee Chairman Suzanne Joyce also recalled Hall’s “incredible memory.”

“She could remember details of the budget going back for many years. She did a great job,” Joyce said.

“It’s devastating, so, so sad,” she said. “She loved her grandchildren and was so dedicated to them.”

Former City Councilor and School Committee Chairman Jim Violette said he knew Hall for more than 25 years. When he was running for the council in Ward 4 he relied on Hall for her support and getting to meet people, he said.

“She was a very outgoing person who cared dearly for the city, always had a love for the schools. She loved music and was fond of the music program and cared about the kids in general,” Violette said.

A wake for Hall will be held at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home in Westbrook from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, where Hall was an active member.

Hall is survived by her husband, John Hall, their sons, Stephen and Peter, and four grandchildren, according to her obituary.

