PORTLAND — Mayo Street Arts next week presents a celebration concert with Palaver Strings, a Maine-based string ensemble, and participants of The Lullaby Project.

The Lullaby Project brings pregnant women and new mothers together with Palaver musicians to write and record original lullabies for their babies. The event, set for March 13, at 7 p.m. at Mayo Street Arts at 10 Mayo St., will showcase the lullabies written by this year’s participants. The concert will be preceded by a potluck dinner, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Lullaby project, according to Mayo Street Arts, “support(s) families in difficult circumstances, nurturing maternal health and child development, and strengthening the bond between parent and child.”

For more information call 879-4629.

