Brunswick
Tues. 3/10 4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Committee People Plus
Tues. 3/10 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 3/11 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 3/11 6:30 p.m. School Board TH
Thur. 3/12 5:30 p.m. Cable TV Advisory Committee TH
Thur. 3/12 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Harpswell
Wed. 3/11 4:30 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee TO
Wed. 3/11 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee TO
Thur. 3/12 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Mon. 3/9 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District 266 River Rd.
Tues. 3/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CR
Wed. 3/11 6 p.m. Historic District Commission MR
Thur. 3/12 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee CR
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Biden, Sanders split primary victories across Lakes Region
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Planet over profit
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Election results for Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach
-
Local & State
Biddeford man’s hate crimes trial to begin Thursday following delays
-
Southern Forecaster
Biden enjoys big margin among area voters, vaccination law repeal rejected locally