Brunswick

Tues.  3/10  4:30 p.m.  Teen Advisory Committee  People Plus

Tues.  3/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  3/11  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  3/11  6:30 p.m.  School Board  TH

Thur.  3/12  5:30 p.m.  Cable TV Advisory Committee  TH

Thur.  3/12  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  3/11  4:30 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee  TO

Wed.  3/11  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  TO

Thur.  3/12  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Mon.  3/9  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District  266 River Rd.

Tues.  3/10  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CR

Wed.  3/11  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  MR

Thur.  3/12  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee  CR

brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
