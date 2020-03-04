The New England Patriots intend to exercise their team option on veteran cornerback Jason McCourty for the 2020 season, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald.

McCourty signed a two-year deal last offseason that allowed the Patriots to part ways this spring. Instead, the 32-year-old cornerback will return and could make almost $4 million this year. He will earn a $500,000 roster bonus on March 18, the first day of the new league year.

His twin brother, Devin, remains one of the team’s highest-priority free agents. The Patriots have been in contact with his representatives.

An injured groin limited Jason McCourty to 12 games last season. He had one interception and six pass deflections and made 40 tackles. McCourty will rejoin cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams. He started a total of 22 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

TOM BRADY and Bill Belichick connected by phone Tuesday, and their conversation about Brady’s pending free agency “didn’t go well,” a source told the Boston Herald.

It was the first time Belichick contacted Brady about his contract situation, and the Patriots’ plans going forward. The source wouldn’t shed further light on the discussion, or the particulars, other than noting it wasn’t all that fruitful.

The market for Brady’s services has been “very good,” according to the source. Multiple teams have expressed an interest.

On an Instagram live stream with UFC President Dana White on Wednesday, Brady once again expressed that he was “trying to be patient through this process.” He also indicated he would be having a “little vacation” with the family and be devoted to family time the next 10 to 12 days.

BILLS: Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is adding assistant head coach to his job title.

Frazier, a former Vikings head coach, has overseen a defense that went from being ranked 26th in yards allowed in 2017 to second the following year and third last season.

