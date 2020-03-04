WESTBROOK – Linda Ledoux passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 from complications with health issues. Linda was born in Westbrook to Paul and Yvonne Ledoux. She attended Cathedral High School in Portland and received her Certificate in Ornithology from Cornell University. Linda worked for Unum Life Insurance Company for 33 years and after taking early retirement, she went to work for the Maine Audubon Society for 10 years. As a benefit of both jobs, Linda was able to do a lot of traveling, both domestic and abroad. Linda was an active member of St Ann’s Church in Gorham. She was also very active with the Westbrook Senior Citizens, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Down East Ski Club, and the Maine Spinners Registry. When she wasn’t bird watching you could often find her at one of her spinning wheels or knitting Prayer Shawls for anyone in need and hats/scarfs for the homeless.Linda is predeceased by her parents and her sister Marie Carroll. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Clark of Westbrook, Jean Amidon of Goose Creek, S.C., Carol Bevan of Steep Falls and a large number of nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham ME 04038 with a reception to follow in the church hall. To express condolences or leave an online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions in her name may be made to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

