WESTBROOK – Donald L. Faxon, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough with his family by his side.

He was born in Plaistow, N.H. on Jan. 18, 1933, the son of the late Leon and Lelia (Cunningham) Faxon. He graduated from Haverhill Trade School in the class of 1951.

Don was a life-long learner and successful entrepreneur. During his lifetime, he owned multiple businesses ranging from construction to upholstery, real estate and antiques. He was highly skilled in rough and finished carpentry, a master electrician and plumber, real estate broker and upholsterer in marine and home design. Even in his later years he was always doing small projects and tinkering in his ‘workshop’.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading with a particular interest in Westerns, studying the Bible, afternoon rides in the country, and walking. In fact he walked 2-3 miles every day up until he was 86 years old. He had a strong faith and was actively involved in his local church, usually Baptist affiliated. He led a men’s group, participated in short term mission trips with his wife, and even served as an interim pastor. To the world, he will be remembered as a gregarious, gracious and charming man.

Don was predeceased by his wife, Roberta (White) Faxon in 2017; a brother, Robert Faxon. He is survived by a daughter, Tambria Alexander of Standish, a son, Terry and his wife Beth Faxon of Massachusetts; a sister, Gloria Bryant of Florida, a brother, Norman Faxon of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Alexander of Gorham, Trevor Faxon of Nevada, Jacob Faxon of Massachusetts, Eric Faxon of New Hampshire, and Kendra Faxon of Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren, Ari and Evie Alexander of GorhamE; several nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour celebrating Donald’s life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A funeral service will follow at the chapel at 12:00 p.m. with military honors. Burial will be at a later date. To view Donald’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »