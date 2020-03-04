SOUTH PORTLAND – Gene A. Carey Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 at the Cedars Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Portland following a brief illness.

Gene was born in Orland on Jan. 31, 1929 to the late Mabel Stover Carey, in a farm house in Orland. The family moved to South Portland during World War II and settled there. Gene enlisted and served in the United States Navy in 1946. After his service, he returned to South Portland and worked on the Portland Pilot Boat for a period of time.

In 1954, Gene married Deloris Valley, and the two of them embarked on a beautiful 58-year journey through life as true soul mates. From that time forward, Gene was self-employed the rest of his life.

With Dot working at his side, they were involved in many business ventures. To name a few, lobster fishing, lobster dealing, fish brokering, trash disposal, real estate, and a cleaning business. In their spare time Gene and Dot loved to travel with family and friends.

In 1993, Gene was restless in his semi-retirement so he bought a 42 foot lobster boat and reentered the industry, fishing the 800 trap limit with his brother-in-law, John Lynds, until he was 80 years old. Gene was known as a kind and generous man who was well respected in all his business ventures and helped many people throughout his life.

Gene was predeceased by his wife, Delores Carey in 2012; a brother-in-law, Ted Briggs.

He is survived by a son, Gene and his wife Theresa Carey of South Portland; a grandson, John and his wife Melissa Carey of South Portland; two sisters, Evangeline Briggs of South Portland, and Rosalie and her husband Robert Bergeron of Arizona, a brother, John and his wife Nancy Lynds of Scarborough; and his family from Verona Island, Marlene Smith, Oscar Bridges, Linwood Bridges, Cora Webster, and Carolyn Bennett; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visiting hours celebrating Gene’s life will be held on Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at noon. Burial, with military honors, will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Gene’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

