WESTBROOK- Mary Catherine Hall, 70, passed away March 1, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1949 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of John and Rita (Foster) Grover. Mary graduated from Hyde Park High School in Boston and later earned an A.S. from Boston Business School and was a dedicated employee to UNUM for over 30 years. As a Westbrook resident, she was an active member of the community participating and volunteering for things such as the Westbrook Music Boosters for 30 years, and a member of the Westbrook School Board for 15 years. She married her husband John Hall in 1971 and together raised their two children, Stephen and Peter. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, and supporting her grandchildren Chris and Chiara in their extracurricular activities including band, scouts, and dance. She was also an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Westbrook. Mary was a kind and generous person who could always be relied upon, she was spiritual and kept great faith in the Lord. Mary will be missed dearly by those that had the chance to know her. Mary is predeceased by parents John and Rita (Foster) Grover; and one brother, Thomas Grover. She is survived by her loving husband, John A. Hall; two sons, Stephen Hall and wife Sezen, and Peter Hall and wife Amie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris, Chiara, Mila, and Thomas; one sister Susan Pruitt and husband Sonny, and one brother John Grover and wife Marie; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours for Mary will be 5-7 p.m.. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in her online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mary’ name can be made to: Westbrook Music Boosters P.O. Box 1119 Westbrook, ME 04098

