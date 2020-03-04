SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard Redmond Kelley, trooper and bandsman, 99, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Solon, Maine, the son of Donald A. and Gladys E. (Redmond) Kelley.On Sept. 10, 1943, in Washington, D.C., Richard married Mary Mital, and they shared 71 years together.Richard was a World War II veteran, having proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1941-1946, reaching the rank of Corporal. He was a recipient of the good conduct medal and honorable service lapel button.After his honorable discharge from the military, Richard became a Maine State Trooper and was presented with the State of Maine Cane in October 2014 for being the “Most Senior State Trooper”, serving as a protector of the public for 20 years. Following his retirement from law enforcement, he was employed with Canal Bank in Portland for ten years.Richard was a member of the Masons, Shriners, S.D. Warren Band, Hofbrau German band, Italian Heritage band, and the Chandlers band. He was the guest conductor for the Chandlers band, and conductor of the S.D. Warren band for many years. Music was his life. He played baritone and attended three to four band rehearsals each week.He was always smiling, and made people feel at ease. He loved cooking, baking bread, brewing beer, and was an avid organic gardener. Richard was a wonderful father, grandfather, friend, and well loved by all.Richard was predeceased by his wife, Mary Kelley in 2014.He is survived by his son, Daryl Kelley, daughter, Patricia (Kelley) Kempton and husband Richard; sister, Priscilla Volpe; grandchildren, Andrew Kempton and wife Erika Bailey, Michael Kempton, Rebecca Lewis and husband Donald, Helena Kelley; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Lewis and Ryan Lewis.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A reception will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center immediately following the funeral service. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard’s name to: Hospice of Southern Maine Attn: Development 180 U.S. Route One Scarborough ME 04074 for the wonderful care provided to Dick and his family and enabling him to be at home

