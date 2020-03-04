SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Todd Michael Greene, 52, of San Pedro, Calif. passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 from complications of cancer in his home in San Pedro surrounded by love.Todd was born March 6, 1967 in Augusta to Seth and Elaine Greene. He graduated in 1985 from Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale and Bowdoin College in 1989.After graduation from Bowdoin College he worked in Bowdoin’s Development Office and then went on to do the same at Swarthmore College. Todd then moved west; first to Seattle and then to California. Todd worked in Seattle as an artist for Sierra Online and did lip-sync animation for The King’s Quest Series, he also was an animator for Berlitz. He worked at Starwave on ESPN.com Fantasy Games and wrote a blog under the pseudonym Mr. Enright. Todd also blogged for The Huffington Post.He was an artist, inventor, successful businessman and as he liked to say an “accidental entrepreneur”. He was philanthropic, quick witted and he always had great appreciation for excellent design in any form. Functionality and great looks were a must; from his lifelong love of sleek automobiles to his invention of The HeadBlade which revolutionized head shaving. And most recently the Aveline, a razor for women. Todd won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, an international design competition for his design of The HeadBlade. The HeadBlade is on permanent display at MOMA in NY City. It was also listed in Time magazine’s “Ten Best Designs of 2000.” Todd is survived by his loving wife Thao Thi Than Bui of San Pedro; his parents Seth Greene of Augusta and Elaine Miller of Saco; his sister Robyn Foss of Saco and brother Kenneth Greene of Portland. Also, his Bowdoin family and many friends. He was predeceased by his older brother Eric Peter Greene.As per Todd’s request, there was no funeral.Donations in Todd’s memory may be made to:The American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous