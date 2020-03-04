SACO – William J. Brown Jr., 92, of Saco, formerly of Biddeford, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Biddeford. He was born in Allston, Mas. on March 7, 1927, a son of William Sr. and Louise (Chase) Brown.

Bill left high school to enlist in the United States Navy during World War II. He served on the flight deck of the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt as they were testing the first Navy Jet.

After the service, Bill was living in the Boston area and was employed by Deaconess Hospital for 10 years. He later went to work for the United States Postal Service in West Newton, Brookline and Needham for 18 years. After the post office, Bill was the building manager in Needham Heights, a job he really enjoyed. He worked part time as a funeral attendant for at Egger Ashley Funeral Home for 10 years and also served as a call fire fighter for 22 years in Middleborough. In 2002, Bill moved to Biddeford. He volunteered in the safety department of Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

He had a passion for music, always entertaining people with one of his many harmonicas or playing the spoons. He truly enjoyed interacting with people and developed many relationships. He will be sadly missed.

Mr. Brown also had great faith and was a member of the Church on the Green while in Middleborough, Mass. and a member of United Baptist Church in Saco.

He was predeceased by his first wife Gertrude M. (Wallace) Brown on September of 1959, by his second wife Marjorie J. (Knight) Brown in April of 2018, and by siblings Helena and Thomas.

He is survived by three children Richard A. Brown and his fiancée Deb, Deborah A. (Brown) Drysgola and her husband Joe, and Matthew W. Brown and his fiancée Jen; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister Carol Canario; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at United Baptist Church in Saco. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. To view Bill’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

