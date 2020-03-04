PORTLAND — Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities will hold two free birding classes this month with recreation naturalist Timothy Stephenson.

The first class will be held March 15 and March 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Recreation Officer at 212 Canco Road. The second will be held March 29 and April 5 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Peaks Island Community Center.

Stephenson will share some tricks to quickly identify birds and offer advice on how to be a better steward of the environment.

For more information, call Stephenson at 808-5400 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: