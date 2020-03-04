GORHAM — Alex Farley scored five goals, including the winner off a free position shot in double overtime, as the University of Southern Maine opened its women’s lacrosse season with a 17-16 win over the University of New England on Wednesday.

Southern Maine trailed 16-13 when Megan Violette scored three goals in seven minutes to tie the game with 41 seconds remaining in the second half. Violette and Rachel Shanks finished with four goals and an assist each.

Molly Camelo led UNE (0-1) with five goals. Emily Jussaume and Anna Stowell had four goals apiece.

ST. JOSEPH’S 15, MAINE MARITIME 4: Josie Ring had four goals and two assists, and Logan Champlin had three goals and two assists as the Monks (2-1) jumped to a 9-0 lead and cruised to a win over the Mariners (0-1) at Standish.

Maddy Beaulieu chipped in with two goals and eight assists. Jocelyn Moscato and Molly Barr added two goals apiece.

Kristen Gier scored two goals for Maine Maritime. Natasha Olearcek made 14 saves.

BOWDOIN 21, PLYMOUTH STATE 2: Elizabeth Growney had four goals and two assists, and Amanda Anderson, Colleen McAloon, Gloria Zhao and Hadley Carlton added three goals apiece as the Polar Bears (1-1) downed the Panthers (1-2) at Brunswick.

Eliza Denious and Fiona Bundy scored two goals apiece. Aaliyah Biondo and Izzy Cisneros combined for five saves in the win.

SOFTBALL

AURORA 10, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: Megan Schwartz hit an RBI single and a two-run home run, and Cassaty Farnum pitched four strong innings in relief giving up three hits and striking out three as the Spartans (4-1) overcame a 5-0 deficit to beat the Monks (1-4) at Clermont, Florida.

Ashley Talaga hit a two-run double to lead a four-run third inning for Aurora, and Aly Teixeira added a two-run single to pace a five-run seventh inning.

St. Joseph’s scored five runs in the second as Meranda Martin had a two-run single, and Libby Pomerleau, Madisyn Charest and Lauren Leidemann-Smith each RBI singles.

ST. JOSEPH’S 8, MITCHELL 0: Megan Eagleston had three hits and four RBI, and Libby Pomerleau added three hits, one RBI and a stolen base as the Monks (2-4) topped the Mariners (2-5) at Clermont, Florida.

Sydney Hatch have up five hits and struck out two over four innings. Lauren Leidemann-Smith, Olivia Howe and Madisyn Charest had an RBI single each.

MEN’S LACROSSE

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 24, SOUTHERN MAINE 10: Garrett Bozek scored five goals, Noah Luccini had four goals and Alex York added a hat trick as the Nor’easters (4-0) used a 13-3 run in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Huskies (0-1) at Biddeford.

Zach Bossi, Donovan Connor and Collin Morrow had two goals apiece.

Colin Kinney had three goals and an assist for Southern Maine.

BATES 14, KEENE STATE 4: Jack Scribner had four goals and an assist to power the Bobcats (1-2) over the Owls (0-3) at Lewiston.

Curtis Knapton chipped in with two goals. Jack Golden had a goal and three assists.

Jordan Caito scored two goals for Keene State.

