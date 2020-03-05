WELLS — Alienated Grandparents Anonymous (AGA) Support Group Meeting will take place Tuesday, March 10, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Wells Public Library, 1434 Post Road, Wells. AGA provides information and support to grandparents who have been cut off from access to their grandchildren. Meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday.
FMI, email: [email protected] or visit www.AGA-FL.org
