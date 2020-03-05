Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg says he will form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staffers in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall.

The new group, with a name that is still undisclosed because its trademark application is pending, would also be a vehicle for Bloomberg to spend money on advertising to attack President Trump and support the Democratic nominee, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The moves come as Bloomberg has continued to taunt Trump on social media, tweeting a new video Thursday that cut together a number of clips in a way meant to mock Trump’s claims that he would win the White House, hold the Senate and take back the U.S. House.

“We are not going anywhere. We will haunt your dreams. We are in your head,” the video declares by splicing together clips from movies, television shows and music videos. “Starting today, and every day after that, every morning, every night, we will be here watching you, always watching, making sure everyone one knows what a disaster you are.”

The new group, operating with the same gigantic bankroll that funded Bloomberg’s campaign, could play a major role in shaping the general election this fall. Bloomberg, who is worth more than $50 billion, has not ruled out using the group to spend money to support former Vice President Joe Biden during his primary fight against Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it,” Bloomberg said Wednesday after a disappointing result in the Super Tuesday primaries. “After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

The promise of help has been welcomed by Biden, but advisers to Sanders have said they do not want any general election assistance from Bloomberg if the senator wins the nomination.

Bloomberg’s advisers have identified Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina as the six states that could swing this year. Staffers in each of those states have signed contracts through November to work on the effort.

The Bloomberg operation could provide a backstop to efforts by the Democratic National Committee and the remaining presidential campaigns, which have dramatically trailed the Republican National Committee and re-election campaign of Trump in fundraising and preparation for a general election.

Bloomberg will also continue to fund Hawkfish, a data effort designed to support Democratic campaigns. The data operation has been organized as a for-profit campaign vendor to Bloomberg’s other operations, the person familiar with the discussions said.

Hawkfish has signed a long-term lease in the same Times Square building that houses Bloomberg’s presidential campaign. The campaign, by contrast, plans to wind down its lease at the property.

The Bloomberg campaign offices and staffers that still remain in other states – he has 12 offices open in Ohio, for example – will close in the coming weeks. Staff members will be offered the chance to apply to field work in the targeted general-election states.

Because of campaign finance rules, Bloomberg’s aides have concluded that they cannot simply tell campaign employees to work directly for Biden. “The folks in those states have been told that they can apply for spots in the battleground,” said the person familiar with the plans.

At its peak, Bloomberg’s campaign said it had more than 2,100 staffers, including about 1,800 in states.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous