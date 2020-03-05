Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 25 to March 2.

Summonses

2/25 at 1:47 p.m. James Donahue, 34, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Sgt. Eric Fay on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

2/27 at 8:30 p.m. Kelly Murdock, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Salt Spray Lane by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of dog disturbing the peace.

2/28 at 10:25 p.m. Maxwell Ludington, 18, of Cape Elizabeth was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of failure to stop for a stop sign.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to five fire calls Feb. 25 to March 2.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls Feb. 25 to March 2.

