Opposing sides in the effort to build a 145-mile transmission line corridor through rural Maine traded harsh accusations Thursday, with corridor opponents criticizing Central Maine Power’s hiring of a private investigator to track a female petitioner’s whereabouts and social media posts as she did her work.

But Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee funded by CMP, said it hired the private investigator because it wanted to expose what it claims was “illegal and unethical activity” by the woman as well as other petition gatherers for No CMP Corridor – a group opposed to the transmission line.

Sandi Howard, a spokeswoman for No CMP Corridor, issued a statement Thursday calling on newly appointed CMP Executive Chairman David Flanagan to stop having investigators follow petition-drive workers, and to halt and renounce what she called an “outrageous intimidation campaign.”

“This is a shocking and frightening revelation. Our team is rattled by this, and we’re exploring a number of options to ensure the safety of our volunteers and organizers going forward,” Howard said.

Clean Energy Matter filed an affidavit with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office last month contending that “in addition to her work organizing, supervising and otherwise assisting in the petition gathering effort for the Opponents, documents in your possession will show that (the woman, whose name was redacted from the affidavit) also notarized hundreds, and possibly thousands, of petitions.”

“Maine Election law is eminently clear that persons who notarize petitions for a citizen’s initiative cannot provide any other services … to get that initiative on the ballot,” the affidavit said.

Clean Energy Matters contends that hiring the detective is standard operating procedure. Campaign Director Jon Breed accused Howard of attempting to divert public attention from her group’s alleged law-breaking by using “CMP as the boogie man.”

“Our campaign is run like any other campaign in Maine, and that includes an active opposition research program,” Breed said in a statement. “The opposition research we conducted in the field is standard operating procedure and is part of every modern day campaign. What our researchers found were clear violations of the law by the opposition – laws that were broken out in the open, in view of the public.”

CMP is proposing to build a 145-mile transmission corridor from the Canadian border to Lewiston this spring, a project that will cost an estimated $1 billion. It would deliver hydroelectric power from Quebec through Maine’s North Woods to customers in Massachusetts.

Opponents say the project would harm the environment to transmit power from Canada that wouldn’t go to Maine customers.

CMP is still waiting for permits or the project from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

