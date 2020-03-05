Fun is over
Parties involved in a physical fight at 9 p.m. on Jan. 25 on Dingley Spring Road were separated and no charges were filed.
Arrests
Richard A. Glover, 38, of Rust Road, on Jan. 16 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Rust Road.
Dominic J. McGreal, 39, of Portland, on Jan. 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Fort Hill Road.
Anthony J. Palermo, 62, of Buxton, on Jan. 20 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence (alcohol)-one prior.
Timothy A. Whitney, 34, of Portland, on Jan. 25 on a charge of violating condition of release, at Maine Medical Center.
Cecile J. Saunders, 28, of Winthrop, on Jan. 26 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.
