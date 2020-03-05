Pictured is Dr. Philip Haigis, circa 1960. Haigis and his wife, Faith Stone, arrived in Scarborough in 1944. He was the only physician in town in the early years. His office and home were located in what was then the corner of Scottow Hill Road. He had office hours seven days a week, made house calls and was affiliated with the Osteopathic Hospital of Portland.

Since Haigis often responded to serious accidents in town he realized an ambulance and a better method of serving the victims were needed. In 1951, he asked the newly formed Scarborough Lions Club to finance and outfit an ambulance for the town. This ambulance was the beginning of the first municipal rescue service in Maine.

Among his many duties he was also the official town physician and served the Scarborough Schools for 30 years, beginning in 1945. Conversations with older residents in Scarborough reflected that Dr. Haigis was a much loved and well-respected physician.

