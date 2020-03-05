About a dozen Mainers are being tested for coronavirus, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

“Approximately a dozen samples from individuals in Maine are being sent to the U.S. CDC lab for testing. Results are pending,” the agency said in a news release.

Maine does not yet have any confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 90,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide – with most in China – and causing more than 3,000 deaths. There have been 10 deaths reported in the United States.

“Maine CDC will inform the public if positive tests are confirmed and will offer regular updates on testing recommendations,” the agency said in its release. “The number of positive test results will be posted to Maine CDC’s coronavirus webpage. The number of requests for testing will increase as the COVID-19 situation continues to rapidly evolve globally and in the United States. Moving forward, tests will be conducted at both Maine CDC and U.S. CDC to facilitate prompt results.”

The Maine CDC also reported that new testing equipment has arrived, and officials expect to be able to soon test in-state as opposed to sending samples out of state. In response to the expansion of federal criteria, more individuals in Maine are being tested, the agency said.

This story will be updated.

