LYMAN – Roland A. Belisle Jr., 81, of Lyman, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Huntington Common in Kennebunk.

He was born in Saco on Sept. 10, 1938, a son of Roland and Dorothy (Precourt) Belisle. He graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1958.

Roland was in the auto industry for many years. He started as a manager of Weirs Body Shop in Arundel and later became a partner of the business. He spent 28 years with Weirs, retiring in 2001.

Roland had many interesting hobbies. He built remote control airplanes, rode motorcycles and enjoyed ice fishing. He was known for tinkering in his garage, always fixing anything mechanical.

He was predeceased by his brother Paul.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol (Horne) Belisle; his three children Cathy Belisle and her partner Pierre Faucher, David Belisle and his wife Lisa, and Michael Belisle and his wife Kimberly. He is also survived by four grandchildren Cody, Nicole, Joshua and Stephanie, stepgrandson Tyler; four great-grandchildren Arabella, Chase, Sky and Trey; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view Roland’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

