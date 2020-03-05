Arrests

2/24 at 5:30 p.m. Sasha Lamour, 29, of Walker Street, Portland, was arrested on Woodspell Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint.

2/25 at 6:59 a.m. Emilee Frost, 37, of Staples Street, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a warrant.

2/25 at 7 a.m. Derrick Freeman, 35, of Scarborough, was arrested on Maple Avenue by Officer Ian Theriault on a warrant.

2/27 at 3:58 p.m. Fred McKenney, 33, of Gorham Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a warrant.

2/27 at 5:10 p.m. Arthur Grant, 49, of Hill Street, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/28 at 12:11 p.m. Joseph Bowlby, 42, of 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at Ashley Drive and Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a warrant.

2/28 at 12:15 p.m. Lynzi Rogers, 36, of Rogers Road, Vassalboro, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

2/28 at 10:36 p.m. Daniel Lewis Thomas Demerritt, 30, of Cole Street, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

3/1 at 12:45 p.m. Renald Cote, 54, of South Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of violating bail condition of release and on a warrant.

3/1 at 9:03 p.m. Brandon Alexander Pelletier, 30, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of violating condition of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

Summonses

2/25 at 9:58 a.m. Beth Sorenson, 55, of Gray, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating a vehicle after license suspended or revoked.

2/26 at 5:42 p.m. India Naveja, 24, of Stevens Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of violating protection from abuse order.

2/26 at 9:30 p.m. Tabitha Averill, 40, of Woodford St., Portland, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating when license suspended or revoked.

2/28 at 7:04 a.m. Howard Rutherford, 37, of Garden Street, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/28 at 4:26 p.m. Olivianna Jean Bridges, 19, of Graham Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/29 at 6:18 p.m. Michael Langan, 57, of Guinea Road, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Route 701 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

Fire calls

2/24 at 6:40 a.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

2/24 at 9:10 a.m. Electrical odor on Portland Farms Road.

2/24 at 10:52 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

2/25 at 12:49 a.m. Assist Gorham.

2/25 at 8:01 a.m. Odor investigation on Clay Pits Road.

2/25 at 9:06 a.m. Assist Biddeford.

2/25 at 10:17 a.m. Assist Biddeford.

2/25 at 11:22 a.m. Assist Biddeford.

2/26 at 11:35 a.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

2/27 at 6:56 a.m. Odor investigation on County Road.

2/27 at 8:37 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

2/27 at 9:40 a.m. Wire down on Payne Road.

2/27 at 11:37 a.m. Wire arching on Smithers Way.

2/27 at 12:54 p.m. Fire alarm problem on Payne Road.

2/27 at 3:55 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/27 at 5:48 p.m. Odor investigation on Pin Oak Drive.

2/27 at 5:52 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

2/28 at 12:23 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Ashley Drive.

2/28 at 12:46 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

2/28 at 10:34 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/28 at 11:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/29 at 12:11 p.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

3/1 at 1:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/1 at 3:07 p.m. Gas odor on Gallery Boulevard.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to xx calls from Feb. 24 to March 1.

