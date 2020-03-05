Arundel Contract Deputy Chris Woodcock and Sgt. Natt Nadeau, both of the York County Sheriff’s Office, will be talking to folks Tuesday, March 10 at the first ever “Dunkin with a Deputy” event.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said people will have an opportunity to meet and chat with the two officers from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1480 Alfred Road (Route 111) in Lyman.

This is the first Dunkin’ with a Deputy event, King said. Others will be conducted as well, on the second Tuesday of each month.

The sheriff said all are welcome.

“Meet deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office for a cup of coffee and real conversations about issues that matter most to you,” said King.

