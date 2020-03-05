Arrests/Summonses

South Portland arrests and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

2/25 at 2:05 p.m. Combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition on Pillsbury Street.

2/25 at 5:04 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

2/25 at 11:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Preble Street.

2/26 at 7:37 a.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Alfred Street.

2/26 at 8:40 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

2/26 at 12:04 p.m. Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke on Western Avenue.

2/27 at 5:49 a.m. Power line down on Cannon Road.

2/27 at 3:49 p.m. Lock out on Townhouse Drive.

2/27 at 6:54 p.m. Person in distress on Adam Court.

2/27 at 7:15 p.m. False alarm on Lydia Lane.

2/28 at 12:49 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

2/28 at 3:35 a.m. Person in distress on Adam Court.

2/28 at 9:37 a.m. False alarm on Fort Road.

2/28 at 3:45 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Maine Mall Road.

2/28 at 5:07 p.m. False alarm on Gannett Drive.

2/28 at 7:32 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

2/29 at 11:56 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

2/29 at 4:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

2/29 at 5:23 p.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

3/1 at 10:06 a.m. Lock out on Gary L Maietta Way.

3/2 at 4:36 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

3/2 at 4:52 p.m. False alarm on Bonnybriar Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Feb. 25 to March 2.

