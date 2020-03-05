BIDDEFORD —”March is always a long month in schools,” said Nancy Naimey, principal of St. James School in Biddeford. “So, we thought, “Let’s try to plan a month long initiative that promotes our S.A.F.E. mission each day.’”

The result? “March Madness” and a schedule of events and activities that celebrate the school’s commitment to S.A.F.E. (Service, Academics, Faith, Excellence).

Highlights include: March 9, Students will get to wear pajamas to school for “National Napping Day;” March 10, Students will write letters to teachers who inspire them on “Thank a Teacher Day;” March 11, Students will make welcome cards for newly baptized children and adults at Good Shepherd Parish in Saco; March 13, Students will write appreciation letters to local priests, sisters, and religious leaders to celebrate the anniversary of Pope Francis’ election as Pope in 2013; March 16, “Absolutely Incredible Kid Day” will feature students giving each other positive complements all day; March 18, Students will celebrate the week of St. Joseph’s Feast Day (St. Joseph Church is in Biddeford.); March 19, Students will bring jokes to school for “National Let’s Laugh Day;” March 23, “Dress to Impress Day;” March 26, On “Make Up Your Own Holiday Day,” students, who will create a holiday earlier in the week, will dress up for their class’ holiday; March 27, Students will celebrate “Fred Rogers Day” and Earth Day by wearing sweaters and creating recycled art projects; and March 30, “I Am in Control of My Choices Day” will see classes completing lessons from the Choose Love Movement, an emotional learning program that teaches educators and students how to choose love in any circumstance and helps them become connected, resilient, and empowered.

“St. James isn’t just a school, it’s a family,” said Naimey. “This initiative is just another fun and creative way to bring the community together.”

Open House events are slated for St. James, located on 25 Graham St. on Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you can’t make either event and would like to schedule a tour, call the school at (207) 282-4084 or email Nancy Naimey at [email protected]

If you would like to learn about the many ways Maine Catholic schools are making a difference, visit www.mainecatholicschools.com.

