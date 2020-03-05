NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.
In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.
A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.
A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Congress sends Trump a plan to spend $8.3 billion to fight virus
-
Mainely Media
Going green, Kennebunk Fire Chief chooses Tesla
-
Mainely Media
Sheriff’s office launches Dunkin’ with a Deputy
-
Nation & World
Schumer: I ‘shouldn’t have used the words I did’ about 2 justices
-
Schools and Education
Colby College receives $16 million gift for financial aid, the arts, health and wellness