Dick Meader, who won 513 games over 44 seasons as the men’s basketball coach at Thomas College and UMaine-Farmington, is retiring at the end of the academic year, UMF announced Thursday.

Meader, who has been at UMF since 1993, was recently named North Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year for the fifth time after the Beavers set a school record for wins, finishing 22-5.

He’s a member of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.

(5) SAN DIEGO STATE 73, AIR FORCE 60: Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the Aztecs (29-1) defeated the Falcons (12-20) in the Mountain West quarterfinals in Las Vegas.

(19) OHIO STATE 71, (23) ILLINOIS 63: Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) past the Illini (20-10, 12-7) in Columbus, Ohio.

UCONN 77, (21) HOUSTON 71: Christian Vital scored 26 points as the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic) beat the Cougars (22-8, 12-5) in Storrs, Connecticut.

(25) MICHIGAN 82, NEBRASKA 58: Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 for the Wolverines (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) in a win over the visiting Cornhuskers (7-23, 2-17), who have lost 15 straight.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CALIFORNIA 71, (24) ARIZONA STATE 67: Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half as the Golden Bears (12-18) upset the Sun Devils (20-11) in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

(25) ARKANSAS 90, AUBURN 68: Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points to lead the Razorbacks (23-7) past the Tigers (11-18) in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 9, ILLINOIS COLLEGE 8: Drew Healey went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to help lift the Monks (2-5) over the Blue Boys (1-6) in Winter Haven, Florida.

The Monks scored in six of the first seven innings. Healey, who reached base five times, hit RBI singles in the first and second innings and belted a leadoff home run in the sixth.

The Blue Boys nearly erased a 9-4 deficit in the last two innings before Jonathan Marchia got the last two outs for the save.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS: Olivia Howe had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice while leading the Monks to a 5-0 win over Chatham (1-6) in Clermont, Florida.

In their second game of the day, the Monks (3-5) couldn’t hold on to a 5-1 lead and lost 13-5 to Ohio Northern (4-3), which got two home runs and six RBI from Gabby Stewart.

Meranda Martin and Lauren Leidemann-Smith each had two hits for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 19, HOUGHTON 7: Tyler Brewster and Glenn Dion netted four goals apiece to lead the Monks (3-1) past the Highlanders (2-1) in Whittier, California.

Zac LaRoche added three goals and two assists, and Shane Puleo had two goals and four assists.

LaRoche and Puleo each scored twice as the Monks opened a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. St. Joseph’s stretched the advantage to 10-0, and led 11-3 at halftime.

