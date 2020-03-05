SACO — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 and older at • Saco UMA Center, 4 Scamman St., Suite 18, on Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

